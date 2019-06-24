As our campus grows, we continue to look for ways to provide additional parking and improve campus safety. As part of that process, expansion and renovation of the R13 parking area will occur this summer. Construction is anticipated to begin on Monday, June 24th, and finish before fall 2019 classes begin. The expansion includes the following: Additional R13 employee parking spaces

Thru traffic to the interior portion of campus will no longer be allowed on 15th Street through the parking area. The parking area will be accessible via 15th & 17th Streets from University Avenue.

Realignment of 15th Street and University Avenue entrance into the parking area

Improved parking for parents taking children to the Child Development Research Center. During this construction, the following changes take place: 15th Street from University to the entry station near the R13 Visitor lot closes

R13 north of 15th Street and a portion of R13 south of 15th Street closes

Pedestrian access to nearby buildings is available If you have any questions, concerns, or additional needs impacted by construction, please contact us at (806) 742-PARK or parking@ttu.edu Posted:

6/24/2019



Originator:

Stacy Stockard



Email:

stacy.moncibaiz@ttu.edu



Department:

Transportation and Parking Services





Categories

Departmental

