Guns Up Greeter Program is a group of roughly 40 students selected to participate in a leadership and community service program shortly before the residence halls open in the fall semester. These student volunteers are valuable in helping to ensure a smooth move-in process for new students.

Guns Up Greeters volunteer during move-in weekend and at least once during Night at the Sub & Food Fest. Guns Up Greeters will be heavily involved from Thursday, August 15th until Sunday, August 18th. After that time, involvement in other activities and organizations is determined by each individual participant. Nearly all program expectations will end before the beginning of classes.

Guns Up Greeter Program consists of students selected to assist families with primarily administrative tasks within Hospitality Services (HS) and the dining locations across campus. Examples include staffing HS location tables, greeting families, providing directions, etc. Students in this role should be comfortable speaking with people, be attentive to detail, and at ease working with large groups of people.

Program Perks

During the 4-day program, participants will:

Connect with incoming students

Participate in college success and leadership training sessions

Interact with and work alongside university staff

Assist other students and families during the move-in process

Receive free meals during the program

Get a free t-shirt

Move into the residence hall on Wednesday, August 14th - several days before everyone else!

Program Eligibility

We are seeking energetic students that are excited to be living on campus. Ideal applicants should feel comfortable working with others, being around groups of people, and comfortable assisting others. The Guns Up Greeter Program is open to any student living on campus at Texas Tech during the fall 2019 semester. A limited number of spaces are available for the Guns Up Greeter Program.

Program Costs

The Guns Up Greeter program is free to all participants. There are no program or application fees.

All participants will sign a leadership agreement highlighting expectations of the positions including attendance at all training events and volunteer shifts. Because of the large cost absorbed by Hospitality Services to sponsor this program, students that commit to the program, but then fail to arrive or to fulfill their expectations will be billed for all expenses the organization absorbed on behalf of the participant.