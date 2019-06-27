The Department of Computer Science and Department of Psychological Sciences at Texas Tech University seek participants for an in-person study on how people respond to telephone solicitations. Participants must be 18 or older, have normal or corrected-to-normal vision, and read and speak English fluently. Participants will visit the Department of Computer Sciences for the study. This is NOT a clinical study. It will not involve medication or treatment of any kind. Research participation is completely voluntary and will be kept confidential.

The study lasts for up to 1.5 hours and participants will receive $30.

If you would like to participate in the study or receive more information, please email Miriam Armstrong at miriam.armstrong@ttu.edu with the subject “Phone Call Study”.



