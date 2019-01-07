The TTU IT Division invites you to attend Summer 2019 ShortCourses – for many, the summer offers an opportunity to sharpen technical skills. These courses are taught by IT professionals at no charge to TTU students, faculty, and staff members.

All ShortCourses are held in the ATLC (Advanced Technology Learning Center) Computer Labs, located in the west basement of the University Library building. ShortCourses include Illustrator, Mediasite, SharePoint, Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Web Analytics, Expression Web, Dreamweaver, Microsoft OneNote, Excel, PowerPoint, 3D-Printing, and more…

For additional information and registration, please visit www.itts.ttu.edu/training/shortcourses.