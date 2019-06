Recently winning both his sixth Latin Grammy and the Latin American Music Award for “Best Tour of 2018,” Mexican singer, icon, and one of the most successful artists in Latin American history, Luis Miguel, kicked off his 2019 North American tour on June 1 in Phoenix, AZ and will make its stop in Lubbock, TX Friday, July 5.





Purchase your tickets at www.selectaseatlubbock.com to join in on the fun.