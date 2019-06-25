Fall Semester 2019

Wednesdays 3:00-5:50



Dr. Michael O’Boyle (Michael.oboyle@ttu.edu)

Do you want to learn about the cognitive processes associated with specific brain functions as well as brain development? Then take this class and learn about:



• Classic theories of hemispheric laterality and brain function.

• Examine how higher-order mental processes like memory and language are subserved by the interactions of various regions throughout the human brain.

• Develop an appreciation for how individual differences in brain development and functional brain organization can result in learning disability, mental illness or even intellectual giftedness.



Topics Covered:

Splitting the Brain

Neuroimaging

Behavioral Asymmetries

Handedness and Brain Organization

Sex Differences and the Brain

Language, Movement and Perception

Attention, Memory and Emotion

Brain Development Across the Life Span

Developmental Disabilities/Illness

Hemisphericity and Education



Posted:

6/25/2019



Originator:

Sandra Vasquez



Email:

sandra.c.vasquez@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Develop and Family Studies





Categories

Academic

Departmental

