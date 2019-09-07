The purpose for offering graduate certificates is to meet the supplemental education needs of professionals. As jobs and job-related responsibilities change, a person often needs additional training in a specific area.

A graduate certificate is a set of courses that provides in-depth knowledge in a subject matter. The knowledge in the set of courses should provide a coherent knowledge base even if the courses are selected from more than one academic program. The set of courses may be more practice-oriented than the set of courses in a graduate academic program.

Students intending to complete a Graduate Certificate should fill out the following forms with assistance from the Women's & Gender Studies advisor:

Certificate Program Plan Form:

Certificate Intent Form: PDF

The Women's & Gender Studies Graduate Certificate was approved in 2006 by the Texas Tech University Graduate School, TTU Academic Council, and the State of Texas Coordinating Board. Students may pursue this certificate in Women's Studies as either a graduate minor field or a supplemental post-baccalaureate credential.



The Women's & Gender Studies Graduate Certificate offers a specialist inter-disciplinary sub-field in women's, gender, and identity studies for doctoral and master's degree candidates. It also functions as a stand-alone credential useful for professionals in nursing, social work, law, healthcare management, and the military, as well as in faith-based organizations and the field of education. To be awarded the Graduate Certificate, students must maintain a minimum 3.0 GPA across all courses required for completion of the Certificate.

CONTACT: Dr. Elizabeth Sharp, Director/Academic Advisor, T (806) 742-4335, www.wgs.ttu.edu