First Generation Transition and Mentoring Programs (FGTMP) supports First Generation College (FGC) students through their first and second years on the TTU campus. FGTMP’s peer coaching program works to ensure that students are effectively transitioning into college life. Through academic workshops, weekly tutoring sessions, volunteer opportunities, and the Conversations with the Next Generation Speaker Series, FGTMP creates a supportive community on campus where first-generation college students are supported and empowered to successfully navigate their undergraduate years. This position is for a student who can work 7 hours per week and attend mandatory training on August 12-16, 2019 and January 8-10, 2020.

Enrolled for the 2019-2020 academic year at Texas Tech University as a sophomore, junior, senior, or graduate student

3.0 cumulative GPA

