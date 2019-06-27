Between the hours of 6:00 PM and 10:00 PM CDT on Sunday, June 30th, TOSM will perform maintenance on the production Banner system. Due to the nature of the work, some applications will be intermittently unavailable during this maintenance. This includes:

Banner Production XE Applications

INB Production

SSB Production

Registration.texastech.edu

Banner9.texastech.edu (All applications)

Raiderlink will NOT be impacted. Should you experience any issues with Banner outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.