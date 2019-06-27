TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Banner Maintenance scheduled for Sunday, 6/30 from 6PM-10PM

Between the hours of 6:00 PM and 10:00 PM CDT on Sunday, June 30th, TOSM will perform maintenance on the production Banner system. Due to the nature of the work, some applications will be intermittently unavailable during this maintenance. This includes:

  • Banner Production XE Applications
  • INB Production
  • SSB Production
  • Registration.texastech.edu
  • Banner9.texastech.edu (All applications)

Raiderlink will NOT be impacted. Should you experience any issues with Banner outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.
Posted:
6/27/2019

Originator:
IT Help Central

Email:
ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

Department:
ITHC


Categories