We are looking for individuals that are at least 18 years or older and who are currently students at Texas Tech to complete a 60-90 minutes computer-based Virtual Reality research activity.



Participants will be eligible for one of five $20 gift cards if they choose to participate in the drawing.



Please contact parviz.safadel@ttu.edu if you are interested in participating.



This study has been approved by the Institutional Review Board at Texas Tech University.