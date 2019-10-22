The Body Project is a group aimed at helping people feel better about their bodies. In these workshops, you get to attend two, 2-hour sessions designed to improve body image. This body image group promotes the message of inclusivity and acceptance regardless of age, gender, size, shape, or skin color.

Studies have found the Body Project has improved body satisfaction, reduced risk for eating disorders, and improved school and social functioning for hundreds of young women across the US.

If your organization would like to be involved with the Body Project program, email BodyProjectTTU@gmail.com. We can schedule the workshops during a day/time that works for your organization.

To get updates about groups and trainings, check out “Body Project at Texas Tech University” on Facebook or BodyProjectTTU on Instagram.

To learn more about the Body Project, visit the website: http://www.bodyprojectsupport.org

The is not a therapy group, treatment program, or support group. If you are in need of these resources, please contact the TTU Psychology Clinic.