The art exhibition, "Frosted," is a response to the dysfunction created by the effects of the social expectations of men and women within the Bible belt. The exhibition's purpose is to expose a facade of the "ideal couple." Revealing forced social roles of men and women and the dysfunction that induces sugar-coated problems, leading them to create an artificial facade of their lives. The space is intended to build tension in the viewer as a guest would feel in a high-tension dinner party. These ideas are explored through the use of performance art, interactive artworks, and video. The exhibition also includes performance and video components by John Ryan Gallegos and photography and video contributions by Piper Owens

Carly John McMahon is from Fredericksburg, Texas. She is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) with an emphasis in Sculpture at Texas Tech University. Carly studied Sculpture and Environmental Art at the Glasgow School of Art in Scotland, 2016 – 2017. She is President of Texas Tech Sculpture Club and a member of NAP artist collective. Carly also works as a LHUCA Associate, assisting in special events and teaching at the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA) art camp and specialty art classes.

John Ryan is a Lubbock artist who focuses on sculpture, installation, and video art. He earned a BFA from Texas Tech University an emphasis in Sculpture and Jewelry and minors in Architecture and American Sign Language. He now works as a Web Control Graphic Designer and is part-time events associate of LHUCA. He continually strives to add more art to his life and his son's life.

Piper Owens is currently pursuing a BFA degree in Photography. She collaborates with classmates in multimedia projects and leads her own photography business:

Landmark Arts exhibitions and speaker programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Helen Jones Foundation of Lubbock. Additional support comes from Cultural Activities Fees administered by the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts.