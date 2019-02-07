TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Summer Day Camp for 5th-8th Graders
College Connect is hosting a non-residential day camp for 5th-8th Graders. The Camp "Digital Designers" will be a camp that provides hands-on instruction, innovative curriculum, and technological design. This camp will include but not limited to the following: Computer Coding, Game Design, 3D drawing and drafting. The day camp will take place on Texas Tech Campus.

Camp Pricing : $350 with sibling discount available
 
For registration click here: http://bit.ly/CCDigitalDesigners


If you have any questions, feel free to contact us at: ideal@ttu.edu or 806.742.2420
Posted:
7/2/2019

Originator:
Demetri Board

Email:
demetri.board@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


Categories