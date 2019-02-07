College Connect is hosting a non-residential day camp for 5th-8th Graders. The Camp "Digital Designers" will be a camp that provides hands-on instruction, innovative curriculum, and technological design. This camp will include but not limited to the following: Computer Coding, Game Design, 3D drawing and drafting. The day camp will take place on Texas Tech Campus.

Camp Pricing : $350 with sibling discount available For registration click here: http://bit.ly/CCDigitalDesigners

For more camp info click here: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/diversity/ideal/campdigitaldesigner.php

If you have any questions, feel free to contact us at: ideal@ttu.edu or 806.742.2420 Posted:

7/2/2019



Originator:

Demetri Board



Email:

demetri.board@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Academic

Faculty/Staff Organization

