Join us in celebrating the 2019 Top Techsans

Join the Texas Tech Alumni Association in honoring the 2019 Top Techsans!

Cathey Durham

Alumni Relations & Events Director

College of Arts & Sciences

 Jamie Perez

Director of the Engineering Opportunities Center &

ConocoPhillips Center for Engineering Enrichment and Diversity

Edward E. Whitacre, Jr. College of Engineering

 Kirk Robinson

Burnett Center Manager

Department of Animal & Food Sciences

College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources

Paula Smith

Assistant Dean for Career & Professional Development

Texas Tech Law School

        

2019 Top Techsan Luncheon

Friday, September 6 at noon

McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center

 

Reservations can be made online at www.TexasTechAlumni.org/Top-Techsan.  TTU FOPs are accepted.  Seating is limited. Kindly respond by August 22.

For additional questions, email britta.tye@ttu.edu or call the Texas Tech Alumni Association at 742-3641. 

 
8/19/2019

Britta Tye

britta.tye@ttu.edu

Alumni Association

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 9/6/2019

McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center


