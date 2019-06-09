Join us in celebrating the 2019 Top Techsans

Join the Texas Tech Alumni Association in honoring the 2019 Top Techsans! Cathey Durham Alumni Relations & Events Director College of Arts & Sciences Jamie Perez Director of the Engineering Opportunities Center & ConocoPhillips Center for Engineering Enrichment and Diversity Edward E. Whitacre, Jr. College of Engineering Kirk Robinson Burnett Center Manager Department of Animal & Food Sciences College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources Paula Smith Assistant Dean for Career & Professional Development Texas Tech Law School 2019 Top Techsan Luncheon Friday, September 6 at noon McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center Reservations can be made online at www.TexasTechAlumni.org/Top-Techsan. TTU FOPs are accepted. Seating is limited. Kindly respond by August 22. For additional questions, email britta.tye@ttu.edu or call the Texas Tech Alumni Association at 742-3641. Posted:

