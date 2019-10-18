The Texas Tech Alumni Association invites you to celebrate A Matador Evening

Join us in celebrating Jim & Jere Lynn Burkhart Champions for Autism Education & Research Lauro F. Cavazos Award recipients Ethan Logan, Ph.D. Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management Distinguished Service Award recipient Michael San Francisco, Ph.D. Biology professor & Dean of the Honors College Distinguished Service Award recipient

at the 59th annual homecoming celebration A Matador Evening Friday, October 18, 2019 Reception 6:30 P.M. Dinner 7 P.M. McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center, 17th and University For table and ticket purchases, visit www.TexasTechAlumni.org/Matador-Evening by October 3, 2019 For more information contact the Texas Tech Alumni Association at (806)742-3641 or britta.tye@ttu.edu. Posted:

Britta Tye



britta.tye@ttu.edu



Alumni Association



Time: 6:30 PM - 10:00 PM

Event Date: 10/18/2019



McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center



