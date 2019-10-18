Join us in celebrating
Jim & Jere Lynn Burkhart
Champions for Autism Education & Research
Lauro F. Cavazos Award recipients
Ethan Logan, Ph.D.
Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management
Distinguished Service Award recipient
Michael San Francisco, Ph.D.
Biology professor & Dean of the Honors College
Distinguished Service Award recipient
at the 59th annual homecoming celebration
A Matador Evening
Friday, October 18, 2019
Reception 6:30 P.M. Dinner 7 P.M.
McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center, 17th and University
For table and ticket purchases, visit www.TexasTechAlumni.org/Matador-Evening by October 3, 2019
For more information contact the Texas Tech Alumni Association at (806)742-3641 or britta.tye@ttu.edu.