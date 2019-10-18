TTU HomeTechAnnounce

The Texas Tech Alumni Association invites you to celebrate A Matador Evening

Join us in celebrating

 Jim & Jere Lynn Burkhart

Champions for Autism Education & Research

Lauro F. Cavazos Award recipients

 

Ethan Logan, Ph.D.

Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management

Distinguished Service Award recipient

 

Michael San Francisco, Ph.D.

Biology professor & Dean of the Honors College

Distinguished Service Award recipient


at the 59th annual homecoming celebration

A Matador Evening

Friday, October 18, 2019

Reception 6:30 P.M. Dinner 7 P.M.

McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center, 17th and University

 

For table and ticket purchases, visit www.TexasTechAlumni.org/Matador-Evening by October 3, 2019

For more information contact the Texas Tech Alumni Association at (806)742-3641 or britta.tye@ttu.edu
Posted:
9/25/2019

Originator:
Britta Tye

Email:
britta.tye@ttu.edu

Department:
Alumni Association

Event Information
Time: 6:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Date: 10/18/2019

Location:
McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center


Categories