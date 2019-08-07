Presidents’ Innovation Award





Applications open July 15th- August 15th, 2019





Texas Tech University has partnered with Market Lubbock, Inc. to establish the Presidents' Innovation Award. The objectives of the grant from Market Lubbock are: 1) programs for students and entrepreneurs; 2) seed stage funding for startups; and 3) seed grants for startups to support equipment and rental expense at the Innovation Hub at Research Park (Hub).

The Presidents' Innovation Award is designed for Presidents of Texas Tech University and Texas Tech University Health Science Center to recognize and select startups that exemplify innovation and commercialization.





THE PRESIDENT FOR EACH INSTITUTION WILL AWARD THE FOLLOWING IN NOVEMBER 2019.

1- $25,000 award

1- $15,000 award

2- $5,000 awards

There are 4 awards by each President for a total of 8. Learn more here - https://www.depts.ttu.edu/research/research-park/presidentsinnovationaward.php