Applications Open





July 15th- August 15th, 2019

Texas Tech University has partnered with Market Lubbock, Inc. to establish the Presidents' Innovation Award. The objectives of the grant from Market Lubbock are: 1) programs for students and entrepreneurs; 2) seed stage funding for startups; and 3) seed grants for startups to support equipment and rental expense at the Innovation Hub at Research Park (Hub).

A committee of TTUS faculty, Hub staff, and TTUS facility staff determine the top applicant startups that exemplify innovation and commercialization. Final decisions for awards are made by the TTU President and TTUHSC President.

THE PRESIDENT FOR EACH INSTITUTION WILL AWARD THE FOLLOWING AUGUST 2019. PLEASE SELECT ONE BUDGET CATEGORY TO SUBMIT YOUR APPLICATION.

1- $25,000 award

1- $15,000 award

2- $5,000 awards

There are 4 grant awards by each President for a total of 8 grants awarded in 2019.

Learn more here - https://www.depts.ttu.edu/research/research-park/presidentsinnovationaward.php