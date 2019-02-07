|
The purpose of this course is to introduce you to the theory and methods of qualitative research. By the end of the course you will be able to understand and think critically about the theoretical and practical dimensions of qualitative research. This course will also show you research opportunities qualitative research makes available to you. The course is process oriented and will culminate in the development of a small-scale qualitative research project to make you familiar with the entirety of the research process from start to finish.
