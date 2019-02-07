TTU HomeTechAnnounce

EPSY 5382 Qualitative Research course still open to enrollment (Face-to-face)
The purpose of this course is to introduce you to the theory and methods of qualitative research. By the end of the course you will be able to understand and think critically about the theoretical and practical dimensions of qualitative research. This course will also show you research opportunities qualitative research makes available to you. The course is process oriented and will culminate in the development of a small-scale qualitative research project to make you familiar with the entirety of the research process from start to finish.
Posted:
7/2/2019

Originator:
Lee Duemer

Email:
LEE.DUEMER@ttu.edu

Department:
EDUC Educational Psych Leadrshp Gen


