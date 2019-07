EHS chemical waste submission and pick up will be closed for the 90 day transfer period July 16th - July 31st. This period allows us to reconcile all waste submitted over the last 90 days and ensure safe and proper disposal.

Submit chemical requests by July 15th on the EHS website https://www.depts.ttu.edu/ehs/forms/waste-request.php.

Biological and universal waste requests and pick ups will remain open during this time.

Normal chemical waste request and pick up will resume operation on Thursday, August 1st.

Questions can be sent to ehs.environmental.safety@ttu.edu

