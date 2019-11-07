TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Women’s Staff Network Meeting | July 11th noon-12:50pm

Now that we have evaluated our latest survey data to ensure that it is current and relevant to the WSN’s mission and vision, help us shape our future survey. Join us for part two of our summer working series. Lunch will be provided by the Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

Upcoming Events:
  • August 8, noon-12:50pm. TBA
  • Women's Appreciation Reception, August 13, 5:30pm-7:30pm, McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center

How can I join?
  1. Pick a date and attend one or more of our events.
  2. Register using this Google form - https://forms.gle/WoHdH6f3nN3AEK7w5
  3. Complete the form and submit
Note: there is limited seating of 40 per meeting


WSN Planning Committee Members
  • Tricia Earl, Program Manager, Women's & Gender Studies
  • Len Markham, Manager, TTU Library
  • Christy Norfleet, Chief Analyst, TTU Hospitality Services
  • Dee Nguyen, Recruitment Supervisor, TTU Hospitality Services


The Women Staff Network (WSN) is an initiative sponsored by the President's Gender Equity Council and Women's & Gender Studies. We strive to support and inspire TTU women’s staff by cultivating a spirit of collaboration and elevating the power of women’s voices.

CONTACT:  Tricia Earl, Program Manager/Advisor, Women's & Gender Studies, T (806) 742-4335, www.wgs.ttu.edu
