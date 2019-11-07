Now that we have evaluated our latest survey data to ensure that it is current and relevant to the WSN’s mission and vision, help us shape our future survey. Join us for part two of our summer working series. Lunch will be provided by the Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

Upcoming Events: August 8, noon-12:50pm. TBA

Women's Appreciation Reception, August 13, 5:30pm-7:30pm, McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center



How can I join? Pick a date and attend one or more of our events. Register using this Google form - https://forms.gle/WoHdH6f3nN3AEK7w5

Complete the form and submit Note: there is limited seating of 40 per meeting



WSN Planning Committee Members

Tricia Earl, Program Manager, Women's & Gender Studies

Len Markham, Manager, TTU Library

Christy Norfleet, Chief Analyst, TTU Hospitality Services

Dee Nguyen, Recruitment Supervisor, TTU Hospitality Services



The Women Staff Network (WSN) is an initiative sponsored by the President's Gender Equity Council and Women's & Gender Studies. We strive to support and inspire TTU women’s staff by cultivating a spirit of collaboration and elevating the power of women’s voices. CONTACT: Tricia Earl, Program Manager/Advisor, Women's & Gender Studies, T (806) 742-4335, www.wgs.ttu.edu

Posted:

7/9/2019



Originator:

Dee Nguyen



Email:

dee.nguyen@ttu.edu



Department:

Hospitality Services



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 12:50 PM

Event Date: 7/11/2019



Location:

Library Room 309



Categories

Faculty/Staff Organization

