Undergraduate Admissions is Hiring!

***Please note that I will need another application from you if you applied for an earlier position with our department!***

*Must be in good standing to apply*

Starting pay is $7.50/hour.  All shifts between 8-5 Monday-Friday, 16-20 hours per week. I will work around your class schedule!

Job Description:

Student Assistant – Undergraduate Admissions

 

Primary Duties:

·         Process incoming Admissions mail

·         Scan, index, and file high volumes of transcripts and other admissions documents.

·         Answer phones on the admissions call center

o   This includes application status checks, giving information on applications, events, and deadlines, and reassigning calls when needed.

·         Train on admissions policies, procedures, and important dates.
Posted:
7/8/2019

Originator:
Cameron Schmoker

Email:
cameron.schmoker@ttu.edu

Department:
Undergraduate Admissions


