Blackboard Managed Hosting Services has announced that starting Monday, July 8th at 9:00 pm (CDT) and ending at 5:00 am (CDT), critical maintenance will be performed on Blackboard Learn. The maintenance is necessary to address issues with the latest upgrade performed on May 30th. Blackboard Learn will be unavailable during this time.

Should you experience any issues outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.