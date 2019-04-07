Adult (18+) participants needed for study on affective disorders

(including but not limited to: depression, anxiety, bipolar, PTSD, OCD, and agoraphobia)

This study is conducted by a researcher with bipolar.





All participants receive a $25 Amazon gift card for interviews.

I am looking for adults (18+) who self-identify as having affective disorders to participate in a research study on mental illness and mobile application design. Participants will be interviewed either face-to-face or through video conferencing (Skype, Google Hangouts, etc.). Interviews will last approximately 60 minutes and will discuss how affective disorders influence daily life. Interviews will be scheduled at convenient and locations times for participants, including evenings and weekends. Research participation is completely confidential and all personal information will be removed from data collected. Participants will not need to provide any diagnostic or medical documentation. There is also potential to participate in a follow-up study which will gift an additional $25 Amazon gift card and a video camrecorder.





For more information or if you are interested in participating, please contact Leah Heilig at leah.heilig@ttu.edu or by phone at 320-293-6239. You may also contact Dr. Michael Faris at Michael.faris@ttu.edu.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.