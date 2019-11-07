|
We are currently looking for students to participate in a 4-week study about alcohol consumption and related issues. Participants must 1) be at least 18 years of age, 2) be a TTU undergraduate student, 3) have drank alcohol in the past 30 days. Participants eligible for this study will receive a $5 for completing a baseline survey and then an additional $5 for completing follow-up surveys at the end of each week for a total of $25. All surveys are completed online via Qualtrics. If you are interested you can use this link to determine your eligibility: https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_29Njlm4uAkFnd0F. If you would like more information you can visit the project website at: https://ttuteameffort.weebly.com/. This study has been approved by the Texas Tech University Institutional Review Board.
