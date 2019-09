Come by the SUB Ballroom to check out all of your international experience opportunities! This is a come and go event open to all TTU students!

In the meantime check out all of our current programs here Posted:

9/6/2019



Originator:

Adrianna Sotelo



Email:

adrianna.sotelo@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs



Event Information



All Day Event

Event Date: 9/19/2019



Location:

SUB Ballroom



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Academic

Departmental