Texas Tech’s Study Abroad Fair will take place on Thursday, September 19th from 10am to 3pm in the SUB Ballroom. We will have people from all over the world to talk to you about the opportunities you have! Don’t miss this excellent opportunity to learn about how to apply for study abroad!

Spring and Intersession 2020 applications are open and close on October 1 st 2019.

Summer 2020 applications open on October 1 st and close on March 2 nd , 2020.

Fall and Academic 2020 applications open on October 1st and close on March 23rd , 2020.

Want more information? Visit www.studyabroad.ttu.edu to start planning for this amazing experience!