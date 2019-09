Come by the SUB Ballroom to check out all of our opportunities for studying abroad on September 19th! One week from today, we will be in the free speech area with our friend Rango the Camel! Come see us for a photo opportunity!

9/11/2019



Jacob Howle



jacob.howle@ttu.edu



International Affairs



Time: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 9/19/2019



SUB Ballroom



