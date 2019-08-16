Join Raider Service Breaks as we travel to Caprock Canyon State Park for a weekend of service! VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!

Caprock is having a big problem with visitors drawing on their beautiful landscape and THEY NEED OUR HELP! Not only will we be helping to remove the unwanted graffiti, but we will also be helping with new signage in order to educate visitors about the importance of preserving our natural landscapes.

Did I mention through this Raider Service Break you will receive all meals, housing, travel, private Canyon tours, free Caprock Canyon admittance, informational sessions, and interview opportunities with park officials! All for just $50! Sign up Today! Posted:

Time: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 8/16/2019



Location:

Caprock Canyon State Park (August 16-18)



