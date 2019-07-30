A study is being conducted by the Center for Addiction Recovery Research at Texas Tech University. We are conducting a research study on recovery experiences on family members of a loved-one with an alcohol use disorder as well as their loved-one with the alcohol use disorder. Those with an alcohol use disorder must have previously received inpatient or outpatient treatment in the last 24 months (2 years) and must be abstinent from alcohol or illicit drug use for the last 30 days. They must also be between 18-50 years of age.



Both family member and their loved-one with the alcohol use disorder would participate in this study, although participation can occur at different times. Family member participants must be a biological parent of their adult child with an alcohol use disorder. They must be between 34-65 years of age and have no substance dependence themselves. All participants will complete a functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) brain scan at the Texas Tech Neuroimaging Institute (TTNI), fill out some additional surveys and complete a behavioral task, lasting a total of approximately 65-80 minutes on Texas Tech campus. Qualifying participants will be compensated $25 for their time.



If you are interested in learning more about this study, please email your contact information to hs.alcohol.recovery@ttu.edu and we will set a brief telephone interview to verify your eligibility. The benefits of the study include a chance to contribute to the understanding of recovery from alcohol use disorders and family members’ recovery experiences. This study is being conducted by the Center for Addiction Recovery Research at Texas Tech University. This study has been approved by the IRB (IRB2019-89) and is being directed by Dr. Spencer D. Bradshaw. He can be contacted via telephone at 806.834.8749 or by email at spencer.bradshaw@ttu.edu



Again, if you are interested please email your contact information to hs.alcohol.recovery@ttu.edu