A study is being conducted by the Center for Addiction Recovery Research at Texas Tech University. We are conducting a research study to compare family members with adult children or spouses of individuals who have an alcohol use disorder to parents with adult children or spouses of individuals who do not. We are looking for our control group, which consists of spouses or biological parents 18-65 years of age, who have no substance dependence themselves. Also, they must have a spouse or an adult child, ages 18-65, that they could reference in this study who has no history or present substance use disorders. Control group participants must also have no family history of any addiction in the generation above or below them. All participants will complete a functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) brain scan at the Texas Tech Neuroimaging Institute (TTNI), fill out some additional surveys and complete a behavioral task, lasting a total of approximately 65-80 minutes on Texas Tech campus. Qualifying participants will be compensated $25 for their time.

If you are interested in learning more about this study, please email your contact information to hs.alcohol.recovery@ttu.edu and we will set up a brief telephone interview to verify your eligibility. The benefits of the study include a chance to contribute to the understanding of recovery from alcohol use disorders and family members’ recovery experiences. This study is being conducted by the Center for Addiction Recovery Research at Texas Tech University. This study has been approved by the IRB (IRB2019-89) and is being directed by Dr. Spencer D. Bradshaw. He can be contacted via telephone at 806.834.8749 or by email at spencer.bradshaw@ttu.edu

