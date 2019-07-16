The Teaching, Learning, and Professional Development Center and the Teaching Academy would like to announce that the Teacher Mentoring through Peer Observation (TeMPO) Program application deadline has been extended. We will continue to accept applications until Friday, July 19th, 2019. For more information about TeMPO, testimonials from past participants, and to apply, please visit the TeMPO website at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/tlpdc/Faculty-Instructors/TeMPO/index.php. Applications are due to shane.blum@ttu.edu. Posted:

7/16/2019



Originator:

Molly Jacobs



Email:

Molly.M.Jacobs@ttu.edu



Department:

Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr





Categories

Teaching, Learning & Professional Development Center

