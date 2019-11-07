Heart Health Study
We are doing a questionnaire-based study is to understand the beliefs and attitudes about heart health and life styles among adults
· You will be asked to fill an online questionnaire that will take about 20 minutes
You may be eligible if you are,
· Healthy
· 19-45 years of age
· with overweight or obesity
Participants who complete the questionnaire are eligible to enter a prize drawing for a $20 Amazon gift card.
Use this link to start https://ttuksm.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eFJLbTJSMxhEfk1
If you have questions, email or call us
Phone: 806-834-6191
For more information: Dr. Nadeeja Wijayatunga, Department of Kinesiology and Sports Management, Texas Tech University. nadeeja.wijayatunga@ttu.edu, 806-734-6191
This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.