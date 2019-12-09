Fall 2019 Free Market Institute Public Speaker Series – September 12

Why the North Should Have Seceded from the South:

The Political Economy of Slavery and Secession

The Civil War is justly celebrated for ending slavery in the United States. But was the war actually necessary to achieve that goal? Radical abolitionists, such as the fiery and implacable William Lloyd Garrison, originally advocated Northern secession from the South. They felt that this would best hasten the ultimate destruction of slavery by allowing the free states to get out from under the Constitution's fugitive slave clause.

To appreciate the true sophistication of this tactic requires navigating the still lively controversy about the economics of American slavery. Was the South's ‘peculiar institution’ so economically profitable, efficient, and entrenched that only four years of soul-wrenching conflict with a loss of over 700,000 lives could bring it down?

Come and find out why letting the lower South secede in peace was still a viable antislavery option, when Lincoln first took the oath of office in March of 1861.

Jeffrey Rogers Hummel is a professor of economics and history at San Jose State University. He is the author of Emancipating Slaves, Enslaving Free Men: A History of the American Civil War, the second edition of which was released in November 2013. Prof. Hummel is also a policy advisor for The Heartland Institute.

Prof. Hummel wrote the scripts for audio tapes produced by Knowledge Products on the Constitution (narrated by Walter Cronkite) and on American Wars (narrated by George C. Scott). His articles and reviews have appeared in the Journal of Economic History, Econ Journal Watch, the Texas Law Review, the Independent Review, the International Philosophical Quarterly, the Chapman Law Review, and such popular publications as the Wall Street Journal, Forbes.com, Investor's Business Daily, The Freeman, and Liberty Fund's Library of Economics and Liberty.

The Free Market Institute welcomes Prof. Hummel to present the fall 2019 Public Speaker Series lecture on September 12, 2019. The lecture will take place from 5:30-6:30 PM in the Red Raider Ballroom of the Student Union Building (SUB) at Texas Tech University.

This program is free and open to all members of the Texas Tech University community and the general public.

Visitors to the university may park in Lot R11 to the South of the SUB starting at 5:00 PM. Click here to register your vehicle for parking or contact Transportation & Parking Services at events.parking@ttu.edu or (806) 742-PARK.

For more information about this program visit www.events.fmi.ttu.edu or contact the Free Market Institute at free.market@ttu.edu or (806) 742-7138.