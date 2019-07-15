TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Financial Assistance Available
The Department of Military Science is offering scholarships to qualified individuals within all majors.  The scholarship provides full tuition and fees or room and board, to include a monthly stipend of $420 and a book allowance of $600 per semester or $1,200 per year.  To find out more information please contact Mr. George Hampton the Recruiting Operations Officer at 806-834-5018 or email at George.Hampton@ttu.edu.
7/15/2019

George Hampton

george.hampton@ttu.edu

Military Science


