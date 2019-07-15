|
The Department of Military Science is offering scholarships to qualified individuals within all majors. The scholarship provides full tuition and fees or room and board, to include a monthly stipend of $420 and a book allowance of $600 per semester or $1,200 per year. To find out more information please contact Mr. George Hampton the Recruiting Operations Officer at 806-834-5018 or email at George.Hampton@ttu.edu.
|Posted:
7/15/2019
Originator:
George Hampton
Email:
george.hampton@ttu.edu
Department:
Military Science
