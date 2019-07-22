TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
SCHOLARSHIPS
The Department Of Military Science Army ROTC is offering 2, 3, and 4 year scholarships to students interested in commissioning into the Army Reserve, National Guard or Active duty.  The scholarship will pay tuition and fee's or room and board, plus a book allowance of $1,200 yearly and a monthly stipend of $425.00.  For additional information please contact Mr. George Hampton at 806-834-5018 or email George.Hampton@ttu.edu.
Posted:
7/22/2019

Originator:
George Hampton

Email:
george.hampton@ttu.edu

Department:
Military Science


Categories