The Lauro Cavazos & Ophelia Powell-Malone Mentoring Program (Mentor Tech) continues to extend an invitation to all faculty, staff members and graduate students from Texas Tech University and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center to become a mentor for the upcoming academic year. You still have time to help us make a difference in the lives of our students. At this time the number of incoming new students enrolling into the program is increasing daily. Our objective is to ensure that each student participant knows that he or she has someone that they can go to for encouragement, direction, and support, as they endeavor to navigate the university setting. We work to increase the graduation and retention rates of students.

To become a mentor prior mentoring experience is not needed. The program is open to all regardless of academic, professional, or ethnic background. All you need is a willingness to help students succeed. If you are interested in learning more, make plans to attend one of the Mentor Information Sessions listed below. Please RSVP by replying to mentor@ttu.edu or calling 806-742-8692.

Mentor Recruitment Sessions Day Time Location July 16th,2019 4pm-5pm Mechanical Engineering Room 132 July 17th,2019 12pm-1pm Education building Rm 300 July 18th, 2019 11am-12pm Terry Fuller Petroleum Engineering Bldg. 110 July 18th, 2019 5pm-6pm Holden Hall Rm 111 July 23rd, 2019 12pm-1pm HSC Academic Classroom Building Rm 110 July 23rd, 2019 4pm-5pm HSC Academic Classroom Building Rm 111 July 24th, 2019 12pm-1pm HSC Academic Classroom Building Rm 112 July 25th, 2019 12pm-1pm Media & Communication Rm 0057 July 25th, 2019 5pm-6pm Kinesiology Building Rm 170

Remember, the recruitment and retention of students is everyone’s responsibility. We look forward to your assistance in this effort.

