Dust off the glove and warm up the arm, play Intramural Softball

The time is now to take the Softball field! Create your team now on IMLeagues.com . Come to the Intramural Office, Rec Center Room 203, during the registration period, September 17-20, to select your game time and pay the $25 Forfeit Fee.

Need a Softball team to play with? Come to the Softball Free Agent Meeting on Tuesday, September 17 @ 6pm in the Intramural Sports Office, Room 203 of the Rec Center.



For questions contact the Intramural Sports Office, 806-742-2945 or come by the Rec Center Room 203 during business hours. Posted:

9/11/2019



Originator:

Brett Jackson



Email:

brett.d.jackson@ttu.edu



Department:

Recreational Sports





Categories

Departmental

Student Organization

Rec Sports Programming

