Score a goal or block a kick in Intramural Indoor Soccer this season. Create your team and populate your team roster now on IMLeagues.com or the mobile app, IMLeagues. Between October 15-18 come to the Intramural Office, Rec Center Room 203, to complete your team registration by selecting your game time and paying the $25 Forfeit Fee. Space for this league is limited.
Want to play Indoor Soccer but don't have a team? Come to the Indoor Soccer Free Agent Meeting on Tuesday, October 15 @ 6pm in the Intramural Office, Room 203 in the Rec Center.
For questions contact the Intramural Office, 806-742-2945 or come by the Rec Center, Room 203 during business hours.