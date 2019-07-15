TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Undergraduate Hispanic Media Course in Fall '19

Learn how media are impacting the fastest growing population in Texas and nationally, and vice versa. Media factors including representation, audiences, ownership/control, employment, technology and digital media are examined in parallel with political, economic and social influences such as population growth, voting and economic power, language, culture and identity.

 

CMI 3309: Hispanic Media

Fall 2019 * CRN 41536

Mondays & Wednesdays 4:00-5:20 p.m. in CoMC 053

 

Instructor: Dr. Kent Wilkinson, Harris Regents Professor in Hispanic & International Communication and author of 

Spanish-Language Television in the United States: Fifty Years of Development

 

 
7/15/2019

Kenton Wilkinson

kent.wilkinson@ttu.edu

CoMC Dept of JEM


