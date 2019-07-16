Heart Health Study
We are doing a questionnaire-based study is to understand the beliefs
and attitudes about heart health and life styles among adults
You may be eligible if you are,
· Healthy
· 19-45 years of age
· Thin but without muscle tone
What do you have to do?
· 1 visit to the Department of Kinesiology, TTU
· Duration of the visit -About 45 minutes - 1 hour
· We will do screening using weight and height
· If you are eligible, you will be asked to fill a questionnaire (about 20 minutes), and we will measure your bone health, body composition, waist, hip and calf circumference, and grip strength
Eligible participants who complete the study will receive $10
Email or Call us to enroll
Email: study email
Phone: 806-834-6191
Principle investigator: Dr. Nadeeja Wijayatunga, Department of Kinesiology and Sports Management, Texas Tech University. nadeeja.wijayatunga@ttu.edu, 806-734-6191
This protocol was approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.