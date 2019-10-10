Fall 2019 Free Market Institute Public Speaker Series – October 10

The Political Argument Today presented by George F. Will

America’s foremost political commentator and columnist, George F. Will, presents penetrating and incisive commentary on the Washington political scene, offering a glimpse into what the future holds for public affairs, public policy and American society.

The Free Market Institute welcomes George F. Will to deliver the fall 2019 Public Speaker Series keynote lecture on Thursday, October 10, 2019. The lecture will take place from 5:30-6:45 PM in the Allen Theatre of the Student Union Building (SUB) at Texas Tech University.

The Free Market Institute gratefully acknowledges the financial support of Helen Jones Foundation Inc. for this program.

About the Speaker

George F. Will is today's most widely read columnist. His newspaper column has been syndicated by The Washington Post since 1974. It appears twice weekly in approximately 500 newspapers in the United States and in Europe. In addition, he currently serves as a contributor for MSNBC and NBC News.

In 1976, he became a regular contributing editor of Newsweek magazine, for which he provided a bimonthly essay until 2011. In 1977, he won a Pulitzer Prize for commentary for his newspaper columns. Altogether eight collections of Will's Newsweek and The Washington Post columns have been published, the most recent being "One Man's America." His most recent book, The Conservative Sensibility, was released in June 2019. In 1990, Will published Men At Work: The Craft of Baseball, which topped The New York Times best-seller list for two months and was most recently reissued on April 13, 2010, as a 20th Anniversary special edition with a new introduction in paperback.

For 32 years, beginning as a founding member in 1981, he was a panelist on ABC television's This Week with George Stephanopoulos. Will was born in Champaign, Illinois, educated at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, Oxford University and Princeton University, where he earned his Doctor of Philosophy degree. He has taught Political Philosophy at Michigan State University and the University of Toronto. Will served as a staff member in the United States Senate from 1970 to 1972. From 1973 through 1976, he was the Washington editor of National Review magazine.

His books, The Conservative Sensibility and Men at Work: The Craft of Baseball, will be available for purchase at the event.

This program is free and open to all members of the Texas Tech University community

and the general public.

For more information about this program visit www.events.fmi.ttu.edu or contact the Free Market Institute at free.market@ttu.edu or (806) 742-7138.