English 1302 "Mapping the Conversation" WRITE IN

The “Mapping the Conversation” Write In will take place from 2:00 - 4:00 pm on both Tuesday, July 16th and Wednesday, July 17th. You may attend on either day, or both days. Plan on attending for the entire two hours to ensure that you are getting the benefit of the time.  

The Write In will give you a chance to work on your assignment in a quiet, supportive environment.  University Writing Center tutors will be on hand to answer questions.  

To register for the Write In, email Elizabeth Bowen at elizabeth.bowen@ttu.edu.   In your email please include the dates you plan attend. 

The University Writing Center is in the east wing of the English/Philosophy building on the first floor, room 175.   

Posted:
7/16/2019

Originator:
Dustin Florence

Email:
Dustin.Florence@ttu.edu

Department:
Kathleen T Gillis

Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 7/16/2019

Location:
The University Writing Center, ENG/PHIL building RM 175

