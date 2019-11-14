Fall 2019 Free Market Institute Public Speaker Series – November 14

The Law & Economics of Consumer Credit and the Loan Shark Protection Act

Although Americans love the things they buy with credit cards, they have long been skeptical of the use of credit and the banks that issue them. Credit card issuers have been blamed for multiple ills, but mainly for promoting overconsumption and excess credit. This lecture will look at the economics of consumer credit and the history of its use and regulations. In particular, we will explore why consumers use credit and the dangers of regulating consumer credit.

Understanding the economics and history of consumer credit and its regulation will help to understand why the recently-proposed "Loan Shark Prevention Act," which proposes to create a national interest rate ceiling of 15% on all consumer credit products, would prove disastrous for American families, especially poor families.

The Free Market Institute welcomes Todd J. Zywicki to present, ‘The Law & Economics of Consumer Credit and the Loan Shark Protection Act.' The lecture will take place on November 14, 2019, from 5:30-6:30 PM in the Rawls College of Business Administration – Grand Auditorium (CR 105, First Floor) at Texas Tech University.

Todd J. Zywicki is George Mason University Foundation Professor of Law at the Antonin Scalia Law School, Senior Scholar of the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, and Senior Fellow at the F.A. Hayek Program for Advanced Study in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics. He is also a Senior Fellow of the James Buchanan Center for Political Economy Program on Philosophy, Politics, and Economics, at George Mason University, a Senior Fellow of the Goldwater Institute, and a Fellow of the International Centre for Economic Research in Turin, Italy.

Prof. Zywicki has lectured and consulted with government officials around the world, including Iceland, Italy, Japan, Canada, and Guatemala. In 2006 Professor Zywicki served as a Member of the United States Department of Justice Study Group on "Identifying Fraud, Abuse, and Errors in the United States Bankruptcy System." He has testified several times before Congress on issues of consumer bankruptcy law and consumer credit.

Professor Zywicki is the author of more than 70 articles in leading law reviews and peer-reviewed economics journals and is a frequent commentator on legal issues in the print and broadcast media, including the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Washington Post, Washington Times, Forbes, Nightline, National Review, NBC Nightly News, The Newshour with Jim Lehrer, Fox and Friends, Fox Business, CNN, CNBC, Bloomberg News, BBC, ABC Radio, The Diane Rehm Show, Lou Dobbs Radio Show, Neil Caputo Show, and The Laura Ingraham Show.

This program is free and open to all members of the Texas Tech University community and the general public.

Visitors to the university may park in Reserved Lot R-23 outside of the Rawls College starting at 5:00 PM. Click here to register your vehicle for parking or contact Transportation & Parking Services at events.parking@ttu.edu or (806) 742-PARK.

For more information about this program visit www.events.fmi.ttu.edu or contact the Free Market Institute at free.market@ttu.edu or (806) 742-7138.



