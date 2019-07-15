Please join the staff of University Student Housing in welcoming 8,000 Texas Tech residents during the Fall 2019 Move-In Weekend! All residence halls officially open for occupancy beginning at 10:00am on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Unofficial move-in for various special populations will begin at 10:00am on Saturday, August 17 and are only approved by University Student Housing.







Be advised of changes in traffic flow and additional vehicle and pedestrian traffic on both Saturday and Sunday during the move-in period. Information on specific vehicular traffic flow will be provided in the August Tech Announce.







The University Student Housing main office will be open during move-in weekend 8:00am-5:00pm on August 17 and August 18 to assist students and families as needed. Transportation and Parking, University ID, Student Business Services, Student Financial Aid, and Barnes & Noble Bookstore will all also maintain special weekend hours.







For more information from Faculty or Staff, please contact Leigh Prouty at leigh.prouty@ttu.edu or (806) 742-2661. For general Housing questions, please contact University Student Housing at housing@ttu.edu or (806) 742-2261.

