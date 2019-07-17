Multi-platinum selling MercyMe adds Lubbock to it’s fall run of the “Imagine Nation Tour” performing Friday, November 15th alongside fellow GRAMMY® nominee Crowder and GMA Dove nominee Micah Tyler.







Tickets for the Lubbock performance go on sale to the general public this Friday, but TTU students, faculty & staff are invited to participate in a special pre-sale opportunity NOW until 11:59 pm Thursday, July 18.













Recent radio favorites “Best News Ever,” “Grace Got You” and “Even If” are housed on MercyMe's most current album LIFER, and will be among the hits included in the evening of music. 2019 has reaped both GRAMMY® and Billboard Music Award nominations for the current American Music Award winners. The tour also comes on the heels of the box office shattering film I CAN ONLY IMAGINE inspired by frontman Bart Millard’s real-life story behind the beloved MercyMe song.