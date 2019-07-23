We are currently looking for students to participate in

a

4-week

study

about alcohol consumption

and related issues

.

Participants must 1) be at least 18 years of age, 2) be a TTU undergraduate student, 3) have drank alcohol in the past 30 days.

Participants eligible for this study will receive a $5 for completing a baseline survey and then an additional $5 for completing follow-up surveys at the end of each week for a total of $25. All surveys are completed online via Qualtrics.

If you are interested you can use this link to determine your elig

ibility:

https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_29Njlm4uAkFnd0F

. If you would like more information you can visit the project website at:

https://ttuteameffort.weebly.com/

.