On Saturday, 7/20/19, TOSM staff will be upgrading the following databases and their software to new releases that have been tested in the test environments for each system:

From 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM CDT, the DegreeWorks production database will be upgraded.

From 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM CDT, the ODS production database will be upgraded.

These systems will be unavailable during their respective maintenance periods



During the ODS downtime, Budget prep reporting will NOT be available due to its dependency on the ODS database.



Cognos reporting that does not utilize the ODS will be available throughout the maintenance window.



Raiderlink WILL NOT be impacted.



A Banner Enterprise Announcement will be sent out once each system is back online.

Should you experience any issues with these systems outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.