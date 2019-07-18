The study is called "Loan repayment choice" The study will help us learn how people choose among different loan repayment options. The study is about magnetic resonance imaging. This is a way of studying the brain that takes pictures of the brain using radio waves (not x-rays). The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has set guidelines for magnet strength and exposure to radio waves, and we carefully observe those guidelines. Wide range of human and animal imaging studies are carried out in the lab. First, you will sign up for a time slot. During your time slot you will be asked to go to the MRI scanner in the Experimental Sciences building. There you will be given a consent form and a safety screening form. After that you will lie in a scanner and be given a series of scans which will take approximately 40 minutes. For about 10 minutes you will be lying still and for about 30 minutes you will be viewing graphs and answering questions about them. We cannot accept pregnant women or people with excessive metal in their bodies, particularly their faces. Removable piercings and minor dental work are acceptable, but braces, pace makers or metal plates are not. All subjects should be in good health. This project will pay $25. If you would like to participate or have additional questions, please contact Dr. Eric Walden at eric.walden@ttu.edu or by phone 806-549-2335.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.