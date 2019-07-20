To express interest and determine if you qualify for this study, please complete our pre-screen survey:

Any questions about this survey, please email Ross Niswanger at ross.niswanger@ttu.edu. If you have any questions about this research, please contact Jaeki Song at 806-834-2024. If you have any questions about your rights as a research participant, contact Texas Tech University, Human Research Protection Program at 806-742-2064 or hrpp@ttu.edu.